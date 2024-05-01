Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of BMRN opened at $80.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,068,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $2,173,340.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,068,126.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

