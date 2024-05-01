FY2025 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $105.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.13, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.80. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $110.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,429,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,760 shares of company stock worth $10,190,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 748,789 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 19.3% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,761,000 after buying an additional 168,947 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $41,046,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 130.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after buying an additional 246,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

