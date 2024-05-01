Short Interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expands By 15.5%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

GENI stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

