CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 24.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days.

CompoSecure Trading Down 1.1 %

CMPO opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $559.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.72. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.86 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CMPO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CompoSecure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 70.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,768,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 728,424 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth $3,223,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 169.0% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 276,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 246,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 264.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 248,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 180,705 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.