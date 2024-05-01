Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Up 15.0% in April

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,470,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 10,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
NASDAQ COGT opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
