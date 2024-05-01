BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BV stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. BrightView has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.23.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 223,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in BrightView by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in BrightView by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

