Uniti Group (UNIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Uniti Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is -333.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

