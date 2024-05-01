IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.820-11.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $492.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.64. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

