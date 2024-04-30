CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) CFO Scott T. Wheeler Sells 122,736 Shares

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.53. 2,190,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,164. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average of $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 23,374 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,528,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,056,000 after buying an additional 218,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

