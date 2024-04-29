SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Zymeworks worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zymeworks Stock Performance
Shares of ZYME stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $8.50. 52,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,421. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
