Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vycor Medical Price Performance

VYCO stock remained flat at $0.08 on Monday. Vycor Medical has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries.

