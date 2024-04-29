Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vycor Medical Price Performance
VYCO stock remained flat at $0.08 on Monday. Vycor Medical has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.
About Vycor Medical
