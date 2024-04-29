Nb Global Corporate Income Trust Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NBI)

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

