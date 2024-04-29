Blue Chip Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Generac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 41,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $141.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.21. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.