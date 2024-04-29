Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Acquired by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 4.7% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $30,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 117,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $42.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

