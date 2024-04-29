Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $20.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IHI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.84. 122,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

