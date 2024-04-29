Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.09 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 122.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $62.88.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

