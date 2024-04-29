AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $6,275,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $178.24. The company had a trading volume of 55,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,943. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

