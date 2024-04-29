Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 88 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.43. 1,679,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,029,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.72 and a 200 day moving average of $136.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

