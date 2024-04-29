Flaharty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $47,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.63. The company had a trading volume of 124,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,031. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $241.41 and a 1-year high of $340.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.18. The stock has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.