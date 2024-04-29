Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 133,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2,873.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,364,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,800 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 307,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 123,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 97,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

