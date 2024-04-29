Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,031 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 2.0% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.09 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $100.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.95.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

