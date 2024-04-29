Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 169.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

