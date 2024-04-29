Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 31,845 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

