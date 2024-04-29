Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $43.69 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $43,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,259.15 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $745.65 and a 12-month high of $1,269.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,203.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1,062.76. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,170.27.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

