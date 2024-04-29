Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 178 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 54.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,783,000 after acquiring an additional 829,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after acquiring an additional 549,318 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

BA opened at $167.85 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.