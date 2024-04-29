Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases Shares of 16,805 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,836,000 after purchasing an additional 120,629 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,179,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,587,000 after purchasing an additional 43,479 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,330,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,062,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,778,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $69.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

