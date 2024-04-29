Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 170 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 552,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,240,000 after purchasing an additional 403,208 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Equifax by 108.2% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,553,000 after acquiring an additional 384,600 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Equifax by 55.6% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 810,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,516,000 after purchasing an additional 289,875 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 22.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $250,372,000 after purchasing an additional 246,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,419,000 after buying an additional 178,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Equifax Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EFX opened at $223.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.71 and its 200 day moving average is $233.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

