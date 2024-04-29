18,728 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Acquired by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,105,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,934,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,193,000 after buying an additional 815,568 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 78,142 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after buying an additional 588,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

