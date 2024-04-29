16,971 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Acquired by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FENI opened at $27.89 on Monday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.99.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

