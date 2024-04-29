Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY opened at $33.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.