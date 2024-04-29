Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 468.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.63 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

