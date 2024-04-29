Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3,458.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,915 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,453.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 437,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431,228 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 463.5% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 493,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 405,553 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,638,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,917 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,203 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PANW opened at $297.25 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

