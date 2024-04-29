Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 42.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

STNE stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. StoneCo had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

