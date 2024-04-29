Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $292.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $297.00 to $292.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $254.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.16 and its 200 day moving average is $346.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,684,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $310,727,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,608,000 after acquiring an additional 427,922 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

