Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 8.7 %
Shares of CSSEP opened at $1.15 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.
