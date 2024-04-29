Stonebrook Private Inc. Takes $334,000 Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 121,196 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 2,793.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193,854 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 94,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TY opened at $29.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

