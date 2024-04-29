Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 2,822 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 156,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.