Stonebrook Private Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,845 Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $131,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCX opened at $9.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

