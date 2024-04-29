Stonebrook Private Inc. Buys New Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSTZ. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $176,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1045 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

