Stonebrook Private Inc. Makes New $256,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,646,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $467.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $470.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.83. The company has a market capitalization of $423.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

