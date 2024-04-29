Short Interest in Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Drops By 22.0%

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Biome Grow Price Performance

Shares of BIOIF stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Biome Grow has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

Biome Grow Company Profile

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. Biome Grow Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

