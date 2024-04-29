StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Fresenius Medical Care from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

