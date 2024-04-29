Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives $25.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Scholar Rock news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $54,916.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 208,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,055.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 3,489 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $54,916.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 208,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,359 shares of company stock worth $351,931. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 479.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth $88,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $14.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.90. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 8.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

