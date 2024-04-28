GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of GSK by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.11. 2,730,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $43.84.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

