Consolidated Planning Corp Buys Shares of 1,072 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

IWM stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.36. 24,613,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,692,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

