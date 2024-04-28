Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TKYMY remained flat at $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tokuyama has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter. Tokuyama had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

