Truist Financial Corp Has $70.88 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 357,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $70,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.47.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $221.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.89 and its 200-day moving average is $201.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.