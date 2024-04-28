Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $656,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,672,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,671,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. 3,224,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,267. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.