Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,197,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $77,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.38. 2,542,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.