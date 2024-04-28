Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $83,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,824,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,756,000 after purchasing an additional 137,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $4.70 on Friday, hitting $364.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,414. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.70. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.96.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

